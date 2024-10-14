Coimbatore-Chennai flight delayed after staff finds hijack note

COIMBATORE: The departure of a Chennai-bound IndiGo flight from Coimbatore international airport to Chennai was delayed on Sunday evening after the airline staff found a note inside the aircraft, which allegedly mentioned about a hijack.

As per protocol, 169 passengers, including Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani and Madras High Court judge GK Ilanthiraiyan, were evacuated from the aircraft for a security check. According to police, an IndiGo flight from Chennai landed in Coimbatore around 3.20 pm on Sunday.

During routine checks, airline staff found a note in the name of Mohammed Atta threatening a hijack and showed it to a CISF personnel. Immediately they made all 169 passengers, who had boarded for the return flight to Chennai scheduled at 4 pm, were evacuated.

They were taken to a separate enclosure and screened. Meanwhile, a CISF team searched the aircraft. The flight left for Chennai around 5.30 pm Peelamedu police said a complaint was received late on Sunday and an entry was made in the community service register (CSR). Further probe is on.