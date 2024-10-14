Don’t blow up Samsung workers’ stir, resolve it: LPF to CITU

CHENNAI: The Labour Progressive Front (LPF), DMK-affiliated trade union, on Sunday, appealed to the CITU to ‘not blow up’ the issues with regards to the ongoing Samsung workers protest, instead of trying to resolve it.

In a statement, the LPF said the DMK has been supporting the Left parties even when it was out of power and recalled numerous occasions since the days of former chief minister CN Annadurai. The LPF also asked whether it would be appropriate to criticise Chief Minister MK Stalin when he is making all efforts possible to resolve the issue.

The freedom of collective bargaining, which is part of the International Labour Organisation Convention 1949, is still not accepted even in China and many parts of India. However, in Tamil Nadu, the registration of unions without any discrimination has been happening. In most of the cases, it was the CITU which benefited, the statement said.

“Forgetting this fact, the issues are being magnified to the extent that they could not be resolved. The LPF office-bearers are expressing anguish over this scenario. It is not new for young people who have no trade union experience to get emotional and organise protests over an issue. However, experienced trade union leaders should point this out to them,” the statement added.

The ministers designated for resolving the issue have assured that there would be no problem in registering the CITU-led union based on the court verdict. “At present, in India including in Tamil Nadu, there is no law to recognise any union. We are still trying. What’s the point in accusing the government of not following the law when there is no law,” the LPF added.