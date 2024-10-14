Don't fall prey to cybercrime scams, says Kanniyakumari police

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Kanniyakumari district police instructed the public not to fall prey to cyber crimes such as share market and trading scams, part-time job frauds, among others. In a press release, the Kanniyakumari district police said that several people have been increasingly receiving messages stating that they could earn Rs 10,000 daily by carrying out easy tasks while sitting at home.

A majority of such messages often include a Telegram link, which directs the user to perform a certain task after investing a certain amount. Initially, they will be asked to invest Rs 500 or Rs 1,000, and a few hundreds of rupees will be given as payment after fulfilling the said task. Further, the user will be asked to invest lakhs, and separate links will be given. In the hope of multiplying their income, many invest more, but fail to receive any refunds, and thereby fall prey to the scam, police said.

Residents should also be wary of part-time job scams, under which users are provided with separate user names and passwords, assuring to provide manyfold of the invested money in return, the release read.