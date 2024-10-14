Manufacturers, traders flag illegal cracker production in Sivakasi ahead of Deepavali

VIRUDHUNAGAR: With Deepavali around the corner, cracker manufacturers and traders have alleged illegal production of fireworks and sale of low-grade and unauthorised goods. They have urged the public to be conscious while purchasing firecrackers and not fall prey to discounts and fake advertisements.

Sources said that for decades, Sivakasi and surrounding regions in the district have been home to majority of the cracker production units in the country.

According to The Indian Fireworks Manufacturers Association General secretary (TIFMA) T Kannan, cracker production has been going on in full swing throughout the year, owing to demand during festivals and marriage functions. Products such as sky-shot crackers have been receiving good response, he said.

"However, over the years use of prohibited chemicals and manufacturing of crackers in unauthorised units have become a threat to the industry," he said, citing a recent blast at a house in Tiruppur in which four persons died.

Sources from the cracker industry said only 25% of illegal cracker production has been curtailed through inspection and raids. Meanwhile, traders pointed out that to refrain from paying taxes for crackers purchased through traders, many shops located on the outskirts of towns manufacture crackers illegally by leasing units or at temporary sheds adjacent to their outlets.

"As marketing crackers with huge discounts on social media through celebrities has increased, people have been blindfolded," said a trader in Sivakasi, who has been in the business for over 25 years.

He pointed out that after the recent fire at a private parcel service firm near Sivakasi, traders have been facing difficulties in arranging lorries and manpower.

"In recent times, retail shop owners are able to make considerable profit on days ahead of Deepavali, but wholesalers' profit margin have gradually decreased over the years," he said.