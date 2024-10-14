Minister Anbil Mahesh release schedule of TN public examinations

COIMBATORE: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday released the public examination schedule for classes X, XI and XII in Coimbatore.

Accordingly, the practical exams for Class XII will be held from February 7 to February 14. The practical exams for Class XI will be held from February 15 to February 21 and for class X the exams will be held between February 22 and February 28.

Followed by the practical examinations, the main exams for class XII students will be held from March 3 to 25. Poyyamozhi said that the class XI main exams will be held from March 5 to 27, and the class X exams will be held from March 28 to April 15.