Minister Anbil Mahesh release schedule of TN public examinations

COIMBATORE: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday released the public examination schedule for classes X, XI and XII in Coimbatore.
Accordingly, the practical exams for Class XII will be held from February 7 to February 14. The practical exams for Class XI will be held from February 15 to February 21 and for class X the exams will be held between February 22 and February 28.
Followed by the practical examinations, the main exams for class XII students will be held from March 3 to 25. Poyyamozhi said that the class XI main exams will be held from March 5 to 27, and the class X exams will be held from March 28 to April 15.
The minister declared that the Class XII results will be announced tentatively on May 9, and the Class X and XI results will be released tentatively on May 19. He also said Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin has allocated Rs 44,042 crore to the school education department to improve the quality of education.
Anbil said that a list of dilapidated school buildings has been taken and up to 3500 classrooms have been constructed and buildings will be constructed where required. "The state government is determined that students should not study under trees and in dilapidated buildings", he said.