Minister Thangam Thennarasu reviews monsoon preparedness in Nagercoil

KANNIYAKUMARI: Minister for Finance and Environment Climate Change Thangam Thennarasu reviewed the north-east monsoon preparedness meeting with the district collector and senior officials at the collectorate in Nagercoil on Sunday.

Collector R Alagumeena chaired the meeting in the presence of SP E Sundaravathanam. Thangam Thennarasu said, "The desilting works in tanks should be completed soon. The repair work on the banks of flood prone channels and tanks should be expedited." He instructed to keep rescue equipment ready especially in flood affected and coastal areas. Low-lying areas have to be identified, he added.

The minister instructed to repair damaged roads on a war-footing. He noted that as per Chief Minister MK Stalin's instruction it must be ensured that there is no loss of lives. The minister asked all officials to tackle the north-east monsoon.

District Revenue Officer J Balasubramaniam, Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth , Nagercoil Mayor R Mahesh, Commissioner Nisanth Krishna, MLAs JG Prince, S Rajesh Kumar, Tharahai Cuthbert, DRDA Project Director Babu, Padmanabhapuram Sub-Collector Vinay Kumar Meena, Nagercoil RDO Kaleeswari, PA to Collector (general) Suhitha and others participated.