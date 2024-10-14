Off the cuff: More than just a ride

Late to the party
On October 10, AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) decided to take a swipe at DMK for letting Chennai city slide from 43rd to a dismal 199th in the cleanliness rankings. His criticism? The DMK has been too busy hiking taxes and water charges instead of cleaning the streets. EPS even waxed nostalgic about his rainwater drainage projects—back in the “good old days”.
But before the DMK could even respond, BJP’s SG Suryah swooped in with a Twitter slap: “Hey, EPS, where’ve you been? I pointed this out in March!” He didn’t stop there—Suryah cheekily suggested EPS fire his research team for being so, well, outdated. So, instead of a high-stakes DMK-AIADMK clash, we got a surprise Twitter spat between the BJP and AIADMK. And Chennai? Still sitting pretty at 199th—right where the drama left it.
More than just a ride
So, you thought hopping on a bike taxi was a quick way to beat the traffic? Think again. These days, your intra-city commute might come with a little something extra—your rider’s side hustle. Yes, between navigating potholes and dodging buses, some bike taxi riders have found time to pitch their online businesses.
Suddenly, your casual ride becomes an impromptu sales meeting. By the time you reach your destination, you might not only know how to get to that cafe faster, but also how to buy a blender from your rider’s cousin’s website. Forget free Wi-Fi in cabs—2024 is the year of the sales pitch commute.
Food for thought
The job fair at The American College on Wednesday, organised by the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department, started off with a touch of brilliance. Secretary Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan was in fine form, personally delivering appointment letters to the seats of the differently abled participants. A top-notch move, if ever there was one.
Then came lunch, and that’s when things started going downhill faster than an under-cooked pudding. The participants, already juggling life’s daily challenges, were met with grumpy food distributors who seemed more interested in serving a side of scolding than sandwiches.
It was the ultimate British buffet: a dash of frustration, with a sprinkle of indignation. Social workers weren’t impressed, quickly suggesting that future meals be brought directly to their seats—because honestly, why should anyone have to trek across the hall just to end up with a telling-off and a tepid plate of curry?
And then came Vijay
After the air show at Marina Beach went belly-up with tragic consequences, you’d think event organisers would learn a thing or two about crowd control. But now, the good people of Villupuram are left clutching their hearts, imagining the masses that will descend for actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam conference on October 27. Just days before Deepavali, when fan fervour hits new heights, expect Vijay’s followers, mostly enthusiastic youngsters, to show up in full force—ready to prove their devotion.
The police, in what can only be described as pre-panic mode, are already in action. Top officials, including the DGP and ADGP, have been patrolling the venue like they’re planning for an alien invasion. One slip-up, though, and Vijay’s political career might hit turbulence faster than the jets from that ill-fated air show. So, party workers are frantically sweating the details to ensure everything runs smoother than a festival sweet being handed out during Deepavali.
(Contributed by T Muruganandham, Praveena SA, Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam, Krithika Srinivasan; compiled by Dinesh Jefferson E)