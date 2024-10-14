Off the cuff: More than just a ride

Late to the party

On October 10, AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) decided to take a swipe at DMK for letting Chennai city slide from 43rd to a dismal 199th in the cleanliness rankings. His criticism? The DMK has been too busy hiking taxes and water charges instead of cleaning the streets. EPS even waxed nostalgic about his rainwater drainage projects—back in the “good old days”.

But before the DMK could even respond, BJP’s SG Suryah swooped in with a Twitter slap: “Hey, EPS, where’ve you been? I pointed this out in March!” He didn’t stop there—Suryah cheekily suggested EPS fire his research team for being so, well, outdated. So, instead of a high-stakes DMK-AIADMK clash, we got a surprise Twitter spat between the BJP and AIADMK. And Chennai? Still sitting pretty at 199th—right where the drama left it.

More than just a ride

So, you thought hopping on a bike taxi was a quick way to beat the traffic? Think again. These days, your intra-city commute might come with a little something extra—your rider’s side hustle. Yes, between navigating potholes and dodging buses, some bike taxi riders have found time to pitch their online businesses.

Suddenly, your casual ride becomes an impromptu sales meeting. By the time you reach your destination, you might not only know how to get to that cafe faster, but also how to buy a blender from your rider’s cousin’s website. Forget free Wi-Fi in cabs—2024 is the year of the sales pitch commute.