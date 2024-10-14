Patients upset due to water logging inside GRH Madurai

MADURAI: Patients and attenders were dissappointed as the rain caused water logging in several parts of the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai city late on Saturday.

Speaking to TNIE, Social Activist C Anandraj said, "The drainage system at the facility is more than 70 years old. However, it has not been replaced in years. Every time there is a rain, it mixes with sewage water, which could cause infections. Last night, there was severe water logging, and the foul smell is unbearable. People come to get cured, and should not get diseases from here itself. We have submitted a complaint with higher authorities in the health department but we did not receive adequate response."

An official from GRH Madurai said, "The drainage system is weak and many underground passages are deep and old. These inundations were caused due to severe rain on Saturday night. Water is mainly inside the waiting rooms and facilities of attenders rooms. They are being pumped out and two teams are already carrying out these activities. Besides, we have already sprayed disinfectants in all spots inside the hospital. We will be taking more precautionary measures to handle these issues."