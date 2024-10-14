Puducherry govt declares holiday for schools, colleges on October 15 due to heavy rain warning

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the Union Territory on Tuesday, October 15, in light of a heavy rain warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The announcement was made by Education Minister A. Namassivayam, covering both government and government-aided institutions, as well as private schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal.
In preparation for the forecasted rainfall, the Puducherry administration has intensified its efforts to mitigate potential damage. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, who is also the Chairman of the Puducherry State Disaster Management Authority, chaired a high-level meeting today at the Legislative Assembly to assess the readiness of various departments.
The meeting focused on the precautionary measures being implemented across the region to handle the upcoming North East Monsoon.
During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for all departments to remain on high alert, considering the possibility of increased rainfall due to climate change, as forecasted by the IMD. He urged officials to ensure the swift desilting of water bodies, drains, and waterways to prevent flooding.
The structural stability of school buildings, which will serve as relief centres, should be verified, and they should be equipped with basic amenities like drinking water and toilets.
The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of stocking essential medicines for the rainy season and instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Local Government Department to have all necessary equipment ready for rescue operations. Immediate removal of trees that may fall during the rains and road clearance were also highlighted as key priorities.
The IMD has been directed to promptly alert fishermen about weather conditions. Additionally, awareness campaigns will be launched to ensure animals are vaccinated to prevent infectious diseases during the rainy season. Power lines and poles are to be checked for stability, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and volunteers will be mobilized for rescue missions if needed.
A 24-hour control room would be set up to address emergencies and ensure rainwater is quickly drained from affected areas. Pumps and other essential equipment will be kept ready to manage waterlogging.
Prominent attendees at the meeting included Speaker R. Selvam, Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar, Development Commissioner and Secretary (Finance) Ashish Madhavrao More, District Collector A Kulothungan, Chief Engineer of PWD, and other senior officials from various departments.