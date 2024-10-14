Puducherry govt declares holiday for schools, colleges on October 15 due to heavy rain warning

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the Union Territory on Tuesday, October 15, in light of a heavy rain warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The announcement was made by Education Minister A. Namassivayam, covering both government and government-aided institutions, as well as private schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal.

In preparation for the forecasted rainfall, the Puducherry administration has intensified its efforts to mitigate potential damage. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, who is also the Chairman of the Puducherry State Disaster Management Authority, chaired a high-level meeting today at the Legislative Assembly to assess the readiness of various departments.

The meeting focused on the precautionary measures being implemented across the region to handle the upcoming North East Monsoon.