Sri Lankan refugees seek burial grounds, other amenities

DHARMAPURI: Around hundreds of people living in the Sri Lankan rehabilitation camp at Kesargulihalla staged a road roko seeking basic amenities, especially a burial ground. Palacode DSP Manoharan and Tahsildar Rajini held talks with them and assured them that efforts would be taken to provide basic amenities to them. After the assurance, the people called off the protest and buried a man who died on Saturday.

On Saturday, a 55-year-old man died in the rehabilitation camp at Belluhalli near Kesargulihalla. When the other inmates tried to bury him in a burial ground nearby, they were denied access allegedly due to a temple festival. Aggrieved by this, the residents accused the district administration of failing to provide basic amenities to them. The protesters stated, “Nearly seven months ago we were moved to a new camp but it lacks basic amenities.”

Speaking to media personnel, R Gowthami said, “For over a decade we have been requesting the Dharmapuri administration for more housing units as there were severe space constraints. Accepting our request they moved us to a new unit nearly 2.5 km from the existing one. However, this place does not have basic amenities. There are no roads, drainages, or drinking water, the power supply is erratic. We had appealed with the district administration, and the Chief Minister's office, but so far nothing was provided.”

Another inmate, K Mattew said, “The burial ground is over 4 km away from our current camp and we have to pass by other villages. However, due to puja and a temple festival happening in the nearby villages, they requested us not to bring the body into their village as it is inauspicious. We accepted their request. Had the administration provided a burial ground near our camp we would not face this situation. Especially when we have been requesting for the past seven months.”

Police told TNIE that the protest lasted for about one and a half hours, and traffic was affected.