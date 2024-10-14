Steps on to restart Amaravathi sugar mill in Tiruppur: Minister MP Saminathan

TIRUPPUR: The management of Amaravathi Cooperative Sugar Mill, which has been non-functional since July 2023, has sent a proposal to the state government seeking 166 crore to restart operations.

Addressing media persons in Madathukulam on Sunday, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Minister MP Saminathan said, “The Amaravathi Cooperative Sugar Mill at Madathukulam was started in 1961. The plant has been non-operational since July 2023 due to machinery repairs. At present, Rs 166 crore is required to fix the machinery and restart operations. Of this, Rs 80 crore is required for renovation work. This has been brought to the attention of the state government. The work will be carried out in a phase-by-phase manner.”

Farmers in Tiruppur district have been demanding the state government for a long time to bring the mill back into its operational state.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated the production of spirit at the distillery in the sugar mill premises at Krishnapuram near Madathukulam. The Minister said, “The distillery in the sugar mill premises started production of spirit on Sunday. An order has been received from Tamil Nadu Cooperative Sugar Federation Ltd for procurement of 2,726 tonnes of molasses (raw material) for spirit production from cooperative and public sector sugar mills. Based on it, currently, 2,708 tonnes of raw material have been procured. The process of producing spirit has started.”

“A loan of Rs 30 lakh has been obtained from Tamil Nadu Cooperative Sugar Federation Ltd for the purchase of furnace oil required for this production. When the spirit produced in the mill is sold through the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Sugar Federation Ltd, a deduction will be made for the purchase of oil. In addition, 90% of the sales of Spirit will be used to clear debts. Only the remaining percentage will be given to the Amaravathi Cooperative Sugar Mill,” he added.

Minister of Human Resources Management N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, District Collector T Christuraj and others were present.