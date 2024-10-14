Tamil Nadu: Marriage certificate comes in way of removing name from ration card

CHENNAI: The food and civil services department’s move to strictly enforce the submission of marriage or death certificate, along with field verification, to remove names from ration cards has resulted in hundreds of such applications being rejected across the state, while more people are facing months-long delays.

The woman heads of several households are facing similar delays in obtaining new ration cards that are mandatory to qualify for the monthly assistance under the Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme.

Meanwhile, the department after a year-long halt has resumed issuing new ration cards; out of the 2.9 lakh applications received since 2023, 1.3 lakh new cards have been issued.

Despite officials remaining tight-lipped about the enforcement of said regulations, it has come to light that errors while submitting Aadhaar details to obtain death certificates had led to the removal of the names of people who are still alive.

Taking such issues into account, the department has mandated field verification to remove names from the ration cards because of marriage or death. Further, in the case of marriages, the department has stopped removing names unless a marriage registration certificate is submitted.