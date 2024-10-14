Tamil Nadu: Time spent by teachers on each subject insufficient, says plan panel study

CHENNAI: A study conducted by the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission in over 200 primary schools in Chennai and Tiruvallur has said that there is a need for significant improvements in the implementation of the ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ scheme, which aims to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy for students from Classes 1 to 5 in government schools across the state.

The study suggested that there is a need to provide teachers with several types of pedagogies to enlarge the scope for them to choose based on the needs of students.

‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ was introduced for Classes 1 to 3 during 2022-23 and extended to Classes 4 and 5 the following year. With the scheme’s current phase set to end in 2025, the planning commission conducted this preliminary study to identify key areas that need to be studied during a larger evaluation.

The study used a “time on task” method, where more than 200 teachers self-reported the time spent teaching each subject. Interviews were conducted with 50 teachers regarding curriculum, teaching methods and classroom experience.

The study identified inconsistent time allocated for teaching different subjects across the schools. It said the time spent on each subject was often insufficient and varied significantly between schools leading to unequal teaching and learning experiences.