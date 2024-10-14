Tamil Nadu: Time spent by teachers on each subject insufficient, says plan panel study

CHENNAI: A study conducted by the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission in over 200 primary schools in Chennai and Tiruvallur has said that there is a need for significant improvements in the implementation of the ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ scheme, which aims to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy for students from Classes 1 to 5 in government schools across the state.
The study suggested that there is a need to provide teachers with several types of pedagogies to enlarge the scope for them to choose based on the needs of students.
‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ was introduced for Classes 1 to 3 during 2022-23 and extended to Classes 4 and 5 the following year. With the scheme’s current phase set to end in 2025, the planning commission conducted this preliminary study to identify key areas that need to be studied during a larger evaluation.
The study used a “time on task” method, where more than 200 teachers self-reported the time spent teaching each subject. Interviews were conducted with 50 teachers regarding curriculum, teaching methods and classroom experience.
The study identified inconsistent time allocated for teaching different subjects across the schools. It said the time spent on each subject was often insufficient and varied significantly between schools leading to unequal teaching and learning experiences.
“There is a need to explore whether minimum standards were ensured in schools,” the study said. Multi-grade teachers, those handling students in multiple grades in the same classroom, particularly struggled to implement the scheme.
They faced challenges in managing different textbooks for each subject and grouping students according to their learning levels. The study said teachers also found it difficult to complete the curriculum within the allocated time.
Study suggests teachers to be trained to choose best teaching approches
Teachers who were part of the study highlighted the need to give scope for them to innovate with pedagogy and teaching and learning materials as well as with the pace of learning. The study found only slight variations in learning outcomes among students across schools, even though the quality and quantity of time spent on teaching varied. However, as students come from diverse social, cultural, and linguistic backgrounds, they require different teaching approaches tailored to their needs.
The report recommended conducting a statewide study with data from all districts to evaluate the scheme. It also suggested that teachers be trained in a range of pedagogical methods and be given the freedom to choose approaches best suited for their students.
A comparative study of different teaching methods should be conducted before designing teacher training programs to ensure that teachers have the tools and flexibility they need to meet the varied needs.