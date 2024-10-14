TN govt declares holiday for schools, colleges in Chennai and other districts following rain alert

CHENNAI: Following the very heavy rain alert for Chennai and surrounding districts, the state government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts on Tuesday. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday.

Additionally, the government has also asked private information technology companies to advise their employees to work from home from Tuesday till Saturday.

The School Education Department has issued a circular to all schools in the state, directing them to implement precautionary measures to ensure student safety during the rainy season. These measures include monitoring electricity cables, clearing drainage systems, pruning trees and ensuring that water does not stagnate on school rooftops. Schools have been advised to avoid using dilapidated or structurally weak buildings.

Schools can also utilise MGNREGA workers and the support of School Management Committee (SMC) members to clean the premises and rooftops during the holidays. Schools are also required to inspect their buildings for safety and carry out necessary maintenance work.

Headmasters and teachers have been instructed to inform parents not to allow their children near waterbodies. Students should be encouraged to use raincoats and umbrellas, the circular stated.

Furthermore, schools are required to provide details of the staff in charge to the revenue department in case the premises need to be used to accommodate rain-affected people, it further said.