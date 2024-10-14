TN Train accident: DMK spreading rumours against Centre, says Union Minister L Murugan

MADURAI: The ruling DMK government and its allies are attempting divert attention from important issues, and are deliberately spreading rumours about the railways with regard to the train accident in Kavaraipettai (Chennai Division), said Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan here on Sunday.

Addressing media persons, Murugan alleged that the DMK and its allies have been spreading (false) information, regarding the rail mishap, against the union government. "These political parties did not speak about the death of five persons who came to watch the airshow in Chennai, but are offering opinions on the rail accident. The five persons died as they were unable to get drinking water or ambulance on time, and yet, no action was taken," he said.

Stating that the railways has attained tremendous growth in the last 10 years and bullet trains will be operated in a year, the minister said, "Passengers used to worry about stepping inside railway stations during the regime of Congress-DMK alliance. However, several things have changed now. At present, though the train accident is being probed by an NIA team, the DMK is attempting to portray that the entire railways as inoperable."

He further alleged that the DMK rule has only brought misery to the state by hiking taxes and prices. "They (DMK) claimed that they will shut down liquor shops, but instead are opening more bars. Drug sale has become rampant even in small villages, and the state government has not done anything to control the menace. Further, the Tamil Nadu government continues to use fuel-operated buses instead of electric buses, despite the union government advising against it," he added.

Commenting on actor-turned-politician Vijay's upcoming party conference, Murugan said, "Anyone can forma a political party in a democracy, and one must not differentiate against actors. The BJP focusses on long-term plans and goals. We believe Vijay also works on similar lines."