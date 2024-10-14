TN train crash: Gummidipoondi line reopens after 36 hours

CHENNAI: Nearly 36 hours after the accident involving Bagmati Express and a goods train at Kavaraipettai station which left several passengers injured, the Chennai-Gummidipoondi line was reopened for both express and local trains on Sunday morning.

Suburban services, which had been suspended between Minjur and Gummidipoondi for track restoration, also resumed. However, due to safety concerns, local trains to Gummidipoondi via Kavaraipettai will now operate every 60 minutes instead of the usual schedule, officials said.

The down line (towards Gudur) was cleared around 7 am, followed by the completion of signal, telecommunication and overhead line work by 8.30 am, allowing the line to reopen at 9 am. The first express train to pass the accident site was the Chennai Central-Shalimar Coromandel Express at 9.08 am, travelling at 10 kmph.

Additionally, a Gummidipoondi-bound local train from Chennai Central passed through Kavaraipettai at 8.40 am, according to a Southern Railway official. Earlier, the up lines (towards Chennai) for both the mainline and loop line was reopened at 9 pm on Saturday night.

Official sources explained that the restoration work involved removing 10 derailed coaches of Bagmati Express and two coaches of the goods train from the track. In addition, 500 metres of both mainline and loop lines, which were completely damaged, were re-laid with new rails. Power cables, signal poles and other infrastructure were also installed.

“A total of 500 workers were involved in the process. All the work was completed within 36 hours with the support of NDRF, state police and other agencies from the state government,” said an official.

Following the accident, express services were halted from 8.30 pm on Friday, and suburban services were only running between Chennai Central and Minjur, and also from Sulurupetta to Gummidipoondi.

Several trains scheduled to travel via the Chennai-Gummidipoondi route have been delayed by 60 to 90 minutes. Officials also said speed restrictions have been imposed while crossing Kavaraipettai.

In addition, the railways announced that the Commissioner of Railway Safety will hold a public hearing on October 16 and 17 to investigate the accident. A statement said AM Chowdhary, CRS, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, will conduct the inquiry at the DRM Meeting Hall in the Chennai Division Railway Office. Members of the public with information about the accident are invited to provide evidence.