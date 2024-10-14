Zipline fine at Chennai Kalaignar centenary park, says Minister MRK Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Sunday refuted the statement of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami that the 500-metre zipline at the recently-inaugurated Kalaignar Centenary Park got damaged. He also said the safety of every visitor to the park is ensured.

In a statement, Panneerselvam said the zipline is being operated primarily using gravitational force and there is no thing to get damaged. He said the zipline stopped only for 10 seconds and the women visitors were quickly drawn to the landing spot soon after. The equipment used in the park is of good quality and based on the services provided, nominal charges are collected from the public who visit the park.

Panneerselvam also alleged that Palaniswami was not really concerned about the welfare of people but was angry at the fact that the DMK government had retrieved a large tract of land worth Rs 1,000 crore from a person close to him and VK Sasikala and turned it into a modern park.