100-foot chimney of brick kiln collapses on road in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 100 ft high chimney of an illegal brick kiln near the Thadagam Valley collapsed on the Anaikatti - Mannarkkad State Highways Road on Monday afternoon disrupting traffic between Tamil Nadu and Kerala for around two hours.

According to sources, the chimney of an illegal brick kiln located near Thanneerpandal fell on the road and broke into pieces.

Sources said the chimney might have collapsed due to the heavy rain that lashed the district over the past couple of days. No casualties or injuries were reported due to the incident. However, a few electricity cables and poles were damaged. Local people immediately alerted officials and they rushed to the spot to clear the debris.