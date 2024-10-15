Chennai braces for rain; schools, colleges closed in four districts on Tuesday

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday pulled out all the stops to face any eventuality during heavy rain which has been forecast for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts from October 15.
Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Chennai and its neighbouring districts on Tuesday. Private information technology companies have been asked to advise their employees to work from home from October 15 to 18.
During a high-level meeting held at the secretariat, Stalin told officials that rescue boats should be stationed in flood-prone areas by Monday and teams of NDRF and SDRF deputed to the areas in advance. Metro rail and MRTS trains should increase the number of trips. Uninterrupted supply of Aavin milk and milk products should also be ensured, the CM said.
Meanwhile, the school education department has instructed all schools in the state to take preventive measures to ensure student safety during the season. Instructions include refraining from using dilapidated or structurally weak buildings, inspecting their buildings for safety and carrying out maintenance work.
During the review meeting, Stalin gave a detailed account of the equipment like motorised pumps, earth-movers and woodcutters, arrangements at relief camps, community kitchens, etc in Chennai and neighbouring districts. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, DGP Sankar Jiwal, and senior officials from all key departments.
The CM also told district monitoring officers to camp in their respective districts and oversee relief and rescue operations. The food department should take steps to keep prices of essential commodities under control. While relief camps should be kept ready, people in flood-prone areas should be moved to the camps in advance.
A sufficient number of bread packets and water bottles should be stocked at the camps. When traffic is affected due to flooding, alternative routes have to be made ready quickly, the CM said. Additional employees should be placed on duty at the control room to ensure uninterrupted power generation and uniform power distribution.
Stalin also urged people to keep their important materials and documents safe. People should avoid visiting beaches, tourist spots, places of worship, waterbodies, etc. They should not believe rumours being spread on social media.
The chief secretary also visited the state emergency operations centre at Ezhilagam and chaired a meeting with senior officials. Revenue Secretary P Amutha, Commissioner of Revenue Administration Rajesh Lakhoni, S Balachandran, Director, Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre, private weather expert Pradeep John, and officials were present.
Talking to reporters, Muruganandam said 300 places have been kept ready for cooking food for rain-affected people in Chennai alone. Dry rations, bread, etc have been stocked in the city and its neighbouring districts. Collectors of coastal districts have been told to be ready to face any eventuality.
Answering a question, the chief secretary said, “We have reviewed places where water stagnated during the last monsoon. A sufficient number of pumps have been procured and kept ready to bale out stagnant rainwater. The places where metro rail works are going on will be cordoned off with reflectors.”