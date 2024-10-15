Chennai braces for rain; schools, colleges closed in four districts on Tuesday

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday pulled out all the stops to face any eventuality during heavy rain which has been forecast for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts from October 15.

Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Chennai and its neighbouring districts on Tuesday. Private information technology companies have been asked to advise their employees to work from home from October 15 to 18.

During a high-level meeting held at the secretariat, Stalin told officials that rescue boats should be stationed in flood-prone areas by Monday and teams of NDRF and SDRF deputed to the areas in advance. Metro rail and MRTS trains should increase the number of trips. Uninterrupted supply of Aavin milk and milk products should also be ensured, the CM said.