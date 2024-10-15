Cops install height barriers to prevent traffic issues in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have installed a height barrier in front of the Lanka Corner underpass to prevent heavy vehicles from entering it which could damage the structure and cause traffic issues. Work is underway to install height barriers in front of all subways.

“At a few places in the city, railway underpasses and elevated subways have raised barriers but in most places, they don’t. To avoid accidents and traffic congestion due to this, we are installing height barriers at the entrance of every subway and underpass.

Thousands of vehicles pass through the Lanka Corner Railway underpass which connects Big Bazaar Street Trichy Road and State Bank Road. Due to the lack of height barrier, obstruction is caused by heavy vehicles often. Hence we have installed a height barrier and steps have been taken to set up the same structure at the remaining places as well,” said S Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Coimbatore city.