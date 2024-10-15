Deputy CM Udhayanidhi hands over CM’s Trophy prizes

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the Judo competitions for college girls, organised as part of the Chief Minister’s Trophy, at Nehru Stadium on Monday. Following the event, he distributed medals and prizes to the winners.

Udhayanidhi also inspected the kitchen and the quality of food provided to the sportspersons. Speaking to the media, he said Chief Minister MK Stalin has allocated Rs 83.37 crore for this year’s Chief Minister’s Trophy, with Rs 37 crore set aside for prizes alone.

He mentioned that while five lakh participants competed last year, the number has increased to 12 lakh this year. Competitions are being held in 36 different sports categories in five categories -- school students, college students, persons with disabilities, government employees, and the general public.

A total of 32,700 participants have taken part in the state-level competitions since October 4. The Chief Minister will distribute the prizes, certificates, and medals to the winners on October 24. Udhayanidhi also assured that steps have been taken to provide necessary facilities to participants, even in the wake of delays caused by rain.