DMK functionary assaults man for reporting drinking water leakage

TIRUNELVELI: A daily wage worker from Alwaneri village was allegedly attacked by a DMK functionary after he posted a voice note on a WhatsApp group, highlighting drinking water leakage from a tap in the area recently. The accused was identified as one Edward (37), and the

Palayamkottai police launched an inquiry into the incident on Monday.



According to sources, the victim, identified as Arul (40), had sent a voice message in a local WhatsApp group, comprising police officers, politicians and government officials, reporting frequent water wastage from the tap near the residence of Edward (37), a DMK functionary.



Though Arul did not mention Edward by name, the message allegedly angered the functionary, who later assaulted him near a Palayamkottai-based private hospital. Following the attack, Edward allegedly made Arul to apologise and videographed the same. The video of the incident was later shared on the same WhatsApp group, leading to widespread social media outrage, sources said.



The Palayamkottai police have registered a case in this connection, and a search is on to nab the DMK functionary.