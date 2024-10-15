DMK is creating illusion that preparatory measures for monsoon is done: BJP leader Tamilisai

MADURAI: The DMK government is creating an illusionary image that all preparatory monsoon measures have been completed, which is false, said BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan during a press meet at the airport here on Monday.
While addressing the media, former governor Tamilisai said that it was the duty of the government to safeguard the public from the monsoon, and on the other hand, it must desilt ponds and save rainwater.
"Channels of the Periyar dam have been damaged in a few places, and water entered residential areas. The DMK government failed to take preparatory measures in various districts including Chennai, Madurai, and Tiruchy. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is sitting in the war room, and the government creates an illusionary image that it has done all sorts of preparatory measures to face the monsoon rain," she said.
She added, "They are doing work for advertisement purposes only. It has failed to arrange even an air show for people. It is very difficult to ascertain whether the government will safeguard the public. People are worried that the DMK government will not distribute dal in view of the Deepavali festival."
When asked about the BJP's poor failure in the Kashmir election Tamilisai said that compared to the present alliance party which is in power, BJP has secured 25% of the seats, while Congress secured only 7% votes.
"Everyone praised Rahul for becoming an excellent leader, but it is proven that Narendra Modi is welcomed by people across the nation because he is implementing visionary schemes for the upliftment of the nation and the people," she further said.
Tamilisai condemned Rahul Gandhi's comments on the train accident which occurred in Tamil Nadu, she said,"Where did Rahul go when five people lost their lives during the air show in Chennai recently ? Where did he go when 65 people lost their lives in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi ? If any of the incidents had happened in a BJP-ruled state, the chief minister would be the first person to raise his voice against political vendetta. But, this will not continue," she added.