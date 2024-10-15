DMK is creating illusion that preparatory measures for monsoon is done: BJP leader Tamilisai

MADURAI: The DMK government is creating an illusionary image that all preparatory monsoon measures have been completed, which is false, said BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan during a press meet at the airport here on Monday.



While addressing the media, former governor Tamilisai said that it was the duty of the government to safeguard the public from the monsoon, and on the other hand, it must desilt ponds and save rainwater.



"Channels of the Periyar dam have been damaged in a few places, and water entered residential areas. The DMK government failed to take preparatory measures in various districts including Chennai, Madurai, and Tiruchy. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is sitting in the war room, and the government creates an illusionary image that it has done all sorts of preparatory measures to face the monsoon rain," she said.



She added, "They are doing work for advertisement purposes only. It has failed to arrange even an air show for people. It is very difficult to ascertain whether the government will safeguard the public. People are worried that the DMK government will not distribute dal in view of the Deepavali festival."