DSP probing custodial torture, encounters gets transferred from SHRC in TN

CHENNAI: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M Sundaresan, who was on deputation to the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), was transferred and posted as DSP, Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW), Mayiladuthurai, in the existing vacancy.

Sundaresan was tasked with inquiring into the alleged custodial torture of two accused in a murder case and also the three recent “encounter” deaths in the city.

In the transfer order issued by the DGP on October 10, it is said, “The secretary, SHRC is requested to relieve the DSP after making necessary additional charge arrangements with instruction to assume charge of the new post forthwith. If the transferee enters on leave on medical grounds, he may be referred to the medical board. The date of relief and joining of the DSP may be intimated to this office early. (sic)”