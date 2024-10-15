DSP probing custodial torture, encounters gets transferred from SHRC in TN

CHENNAI: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M Sundaresan, who was on deputation to the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), was transferred and posted as DSP, Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW), Mayiladuthurai, in the existing vacancy.
Sundaresan was tasked with inquiring into the alleged custodial torture of two accused in a murder case and also the three recent “encounter” deaths in the city.
In the transfer order issued by the DGP on October 10, it is said, “The secretary, SHRC is requested to relieve the DSP after making necessary additional charge arrangements with instruction to assume charge of the new post forthwith. If the transferee enters on leave on medical grounds, he may be referred to the medical board. The date of relief and joining of the DSP may be intimated to this office early. (sic)”
The custodial torture was related to the murder of a retired police inspector – Kasthuri (63) in Kancheeputam. E Valayapathi, aged 65 and a functionary of MDMK, and E Prabhu (52), an electrician, were identified as the suspects and were arrested in the last week of August.
Human rights activists had later complained that the two were detained in a dilapidated police quarters at Nathapettai and were severely beaten up allegedly for a confession. Valayapathi, who is released on bail now, is under treatment at a private hospital in Selaiyur. Prabhu is undergoing treatment at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for injuries to his internal organs.