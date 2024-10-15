Heavy rainfall in Sivaganga: TN Deputy CM confirms situation under control

CM Stalin reported that eight trees had fallen due to strong winds, but their removal would be completed within a few hours. He confirmed that a total of 300 relief camps are prepared to shelter those affected by the rain, along with 35 common kitchens ready to provide food.

“Of the 22 subways in Chennai, there is no water stagnation in 20 subways, and traffic flow is normal. Only two subways, at Ganesapuram and Perambur, have been temporarily closed. If the rain stops for an hour, the water stagnation will be removed in these two subways. Stagnated water is being removed in over 300 locations,” he explained.

The Deputy CM also stated that there had been no power cuts in Chennai during the past 24 hours. In the last 12 hours, the control room in Chennai Corporation received 1,500 complaints, of which 600 have been resolved.

In the districts surrounding Chennai, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have established 26 centres, and so far, 24 teams have reached other districts.

In Chennai, 89 boats have been deployed, while 139 boats are available in other districts to assist the rain-affected populations. Additionally, there are 300 relief centres in Chennai and 631 in the surrounding districts.