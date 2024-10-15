Ill-treated by BU guides, PhD scholar tells governor in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A Prakash, a PhD research scholar from Virudhunagar, submitted a petition to Governor RN Ravi while receiving his degree at the 39th convocation of Bharathiar University on Monday, alleging that some guides in the university are demanding money from research scholars and make them do household chores.

Talking to reporters, Prakash said he had apologised to Ravi before submitting the petition as the convocation stage was not the right platform to flag the issue. Prakash claimed that research scholars are facing problems from some guides. Apart from academic work, the scholars are forced to do domestic chores at houses of a few guides and also purchase groceries and vegetables, he alleged.