Ill-treated by BU guides, PhD scholar tells governor in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A Prakash, a PhD research scholar from Virudhunagar, submitted a petition to Governor RN Ravi while receiving his degree at the 39th convocation of Bharathiar University on Monday, alleging that some guides in the university are demanding money from research scholars and make them do household chores.
Talking to reporters, Prakash said he had apologised to Ravi before submitting the petition as the convocation stage was not the right platform to flag the issue. Prakash claimed that research scholars are facing problems from some guides. Apart from academic work, the scholars are forced to do domestic chores at houses of a few guides and also purchase groceries and vegetables, he alleged.
“During viva voce, research scholars have to shell out Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. They are forced to present gift to some guides in the form of cash, gold jewellery, etc., and also spend a lot on their food bill. After completing viva voce successfully, some of these guides ask for the scholar’s ATM card and withdraw money,” Prakash said.
Talking about accommodation, he said, “The university has two Adi Dravidar hostels. However, these facilities are being used as common hostels and not just for SC/ST scholars. Though the university allocates around Rs 75 lakh for hostel maintenance every year, the hostels are in a poor condition. But the administration keeps collecting fee towards hostel maintenance, which is a burden on us.”
The university has not conducted sports day for the last four years despite collecting money from students for conducting the event, he alleged.
Responding to the allegations, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan told reporters that he would inquire into the allegation. Sources said the minister and a team of officials inspected the hostels.