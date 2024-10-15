Kin of 28 fishermen urge union government to secure their release from Bahrain jail

TIRUNELVELI: The family members of 28 Idinthakarai-based fishermen, who had gone to Iran for fishing activities and were detained by the Bahrain Coast Guard, submitted a petition with District Collector Dr KP Karthikeyan during the grievance redressal meeting on Monday, urging the union government to take measures to ensure their release.



According to the petitioners, the fishermen, who had left for Iran on August 31, were apprehended by the Bahrain Coast Guard on September 11 for alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), and their two vessels were also seized.

"On September 26, the fishermen were presented before a local court, and sent back to prison after the hearing. On October 8 and 9, they were again produced before the court but were not granted bail. The next hearing is scheduled for October 24, and the government should take steps to ensure that they get bail, and are sent back to India," the petitioners demanded.