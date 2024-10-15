LPG cylinder explosion claims woman’s life in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Friday after she sustained close to 90% burns when an LPG cylinder exploded in her house on October 7. Her colleague who was present at the house during the incident suffered burn injuries too, the police said.

According to Madipakkam police, the victim, Vincy Flacida, was employed at a private bank at Nanganallur. On October 7, the LPG cylinder in her house in Madipakkam got used up.

She called up Manikandan, who was a temporary staff at the bank, who brought a new cylinder. As the duo replaced the cylinder themselves, the police suspect, they incorrectly tightened the valve, which could have caused a gas leak.

A few minutes later, as Vincy tried to light the stove, the cylinder exploded and a fire broke out. Vincy sustained 90% burns and Manikandan sustained 45% burns. Vincy succumbed to her injuries at Government Kilpauk Medical Hospital on Friday. Manikandan is currently under treatment.

Man slips trying to board MTC bus, run over by another bus

Chennai: A man aged around 50 died after he slipped while trying to board an MTC bus and came under the wheels of another MTC bus near Arumbakkam on Monday morning. According to the Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW), the incident happened around 6.30 am. Upon information from passersby, the police reached the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem. Identity of the deceased man is yet to be ascertained. The driver of the bus that ran over the man has been detained by police.