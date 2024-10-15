New Pamban bridge will be opened after CRS inspection in November, says Southern Railway official

It may be noted that following the completion of the construction works of the new Pamban bridge, which had begun in 2019, at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, the southern railway started carrying out trial runs and also tested the functioning of the centre lift span via multiple trials.



He added that considering the heritage value of the old bridge, the railway will consider leaving it open for public view. "Also, in light of the condition of the old bridge, it can be dismantled. However, a decision will be taken only after inspections and discussions," the AGM said, adding that the construction works at Rameswaram Railway station is being carried out in a phased manner, and the station will be open by the end of this year.



Commenting on the recent train accident in Kavaraipettai, the official said that the southern railway has always prioritised track safety to prevent such incidents, and the CRS is probing the matter. When asked about the status of the Rameshwaram-Dhanushkodi track works, he added that the project is in the land acquisition stage, and the railway authorities have written to the Tamil Nadu government in this regard.