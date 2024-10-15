Overnight rains lash Tamil Nadu: IMD predicts low pressure for two more days

CHENNAI: Overnight rains lashed Chennai and nearby areas and the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said the low pressure area is likely to turn well marked soon.

While civic authorities said there has been no water stagnation in subways in view of preventive maintenance, water logging was seen in several places inconveniencing road users.

Since Monday night, Chennai and its suburbs, including those falling under nearby Tiruvallur district has been experiencing intermittent rains.

The IMD said in a post on 'X' said: "The low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal persisted over the same region at 23.30 hours IST of yesterday, 14 October 2024. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become a well marked low pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal by morning of today, the 15th October."