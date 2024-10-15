Passengers told to check airline, plan journey ahead of IMD warning in TN

CHENNAI: Chennai airport on Monday advised passengers to plan their journey after checking with their airlines on October 15, 16 and 17 owing to the metrology department alert.

Official sources told TNIE that a meeting was held at Chennai International Airport, led by Pulla Hezekiah, General Manager, Operations -- Air Side Management to discuss the preparations.

The meeting, which was attended by senior Airports Authority of India officials, stakeholders, IMD officials, virtually and physically, focussed on ensuring safety and operational readiness.