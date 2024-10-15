Passengers told to check airline, plan journey ahead of IMD warning in TN

CHENNAI: Chennai airport on Monday advised passengers to plan their journey after checking with their airlines on October 15, 16 and 17 owing to the metrology department alert.
Official sources told TNIE that a meeting was held at Chennai International Airport, led by Pulla Hezekiah, General Manager, Operations -- Air Side Management to discuss the preparations.
The meeting, which was attended by senior Airports Authority of India officials, stakeholders, IMD officials, virtually and physically, focussed on ensuring safety and operational readiness.
The discussion covered reviewing drainage systems, coordinating with emergency teams and implementing measures to handle any potential weather disruption, aiming to ensure smooth airport operations.
Chennai airport’s boundary lies on the banks of the Adyar for a considerable stretch and often faces flood threat during monsoon. During the December 2015 rain, the airport had shut operations for five days.
Of the two runways, the main runway runs parallel to GST Road and the secondary runs perpendicular to it. A portion of the secondary runway was built over the flood basin of the Adyar, a bridge was built over the river blocking the free flow of water.
Chennai airport has suggested the diversion of Pammal drain from outside the airport boundary. The drain has also been an attraction for birds and water entering the airport might damage the Instrument Landing Systems, sources said.