Pay ward opens at district headquarters hospital in Pollachi

COIMBATORE: Four months after the pay ward facility was inaugurated at the district headquarters government hospital, it has been opened to the public. This is the first district headquarters hospital to get a pay ward facility in the state, said officials.

As it is launched under the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Program (TNHSRP), its charges and facilities are different from pay wards available at medical college hospitals. Considering the welfare of the rural population, minimal charges have been fixed, said officials.

The pay ward has eight separate single-bed deluxe rooms, as well as three-bed sharing and four-bed sharing rooms. The charges are fixed as Rs 2,000/day for individual deluxe rooms and Rs 750/day for the two variants of shared rooms.