Red alert issued for nine districts in TN, Pondicherry

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre (RMC) has issued a red alert to nine districts, including Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry for Wednesday. While heavy to very heavy rain is expected at a few places, extremely heavy rain is likely at one or two places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts, and Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

On Sunday, the RMC had issued an orange alert to Chennai and surrounding districts with the possibility of extremely heavy rains in isolated places on Wednesday. However, it has been changed to red alert as extremely heavy rainfall is likely in one or two places. The extremely heavy rainfall alert is issued when there is a possibility of a region receiving more than 20.4cm of rainfall.

An orange alert has been issued for Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Thanjavur for heavy to very heavy rain for Wednesday.

The met department has issued an orange alert with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rain at one or two places over Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts and Karaikal region on Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at over isolated places in Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts and Puducherry on the same day.