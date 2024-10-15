Refrain from feeding wild animals, forest department warns motorists

COIMBATORE: The forest department has warned people not to feed wild animals after a photograph of a motorist feeding a snack to spotted deer on the Ooty -Masinagudi road in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).
According to sources, the two-wheeler rider stopped his bike near Sigur bridge after noticing a group of spotted deer that was crossing from one forest patch to another and fed them chips. Two wild boars and a bonnet macaque were also seen in the photo, and the boys who were riding with the man were taking pictures. The photo went viral on social media.
Animal lovers and environmentalists stated that it is rare for spotted deer to approach humans. Further, they said the feeding of wild animals should be stopped as it would alter their food cycle.
N Sadiq Ali, Founder of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) urged officials of MTR to strengthen patrolling on the Ooty to Masinagudi road, which is one of the important wild animal high movement areas, and prevent such incidents in the future.
“Apart from increasing patrolling, the MTR officials should appoint volunteers during holidays when a large number of tourists travel on the road to reach Ooty and Theppakkadu and impose fines on those feeding animals. Awareness boards should also be placed instructing the tourists not to feed wild animals, and CCTV cameras should be installed to track such incidents,” he said.
When contacted, a senior official in MTR said despite strict vigil, such incidents are occurring. “We have installed boards at 50m intervals advising people not to feed wild animals. However, many ignore it. Tourists should not show emotion to wild animals in feeding as plenty of food is available for them naturally,” said P Arunkumar, Deputy Director of MTR
The official said action would be against the man who fed the deer using the two-wheeler registration number.