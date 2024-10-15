Refrain from feeding wild animals, forest department warns motorists

COIMBATORE: The forest department has warned people not to feed wild animals after a photograph of a motorist feeding a snack to spotted deer on the Ooty -Masinagudi road in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

According to sources, the two-wheeler rider stopped his bike near Sigur bridge after noticing a group of spotted deer that was crossing from one forest patch to another and fed them chips. Two wild boars and a bonnet macaque were also seen in the photo, and the boys who were riding with the man were taking pictures. The photo went viral on social media.

Animal lovers and environmentalists stated that it is rare for spotted deer to approach humans. Further, they said the feeding of wild animals should be stopped as it would alter their food cycle.