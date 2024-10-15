Rs 9 crore storm drain ineffective, Trichy road turns into fishing spot

COIMBATORE: Despite officials spending Rs 9 crore to construct a stormwater channel on Trichy Road, rainwater and surplus water from Valankulam Tank flowed on the road, and fish were spotted in them.

As of Monday morning's 8 AM report, the Coimbatore district recorded a total rainfall of 626.93 mm, with an average of 27.26 mm. Of the 23 official weather stations in the district, Coimbatore South Taluk recorded the highest amount of rainfall, with 78 mm, and Anaimalai Taluk the lowest, with 1 mm.

The civic body constructed a 2.1 km long stormwater channel from Valankulam water body at Sungam junction to Sanganoor channel near the Alvernia School via Puliyakulam, Gandhi Nagar, Masala Layout, Olambus, and Ammankulam to prevent the roads in Sungam and Ramanathapuram from flooding during monsoon as the surplus water overflowing from water bodies were supposed to flow into Sanganoor canal through this drain as it is 1.2 metres wide, two metres deep and 13 metres slope. However, the results were disappointing despite spending Rs 9 crore, digging out one of the major NH roads and carrying out the construction works for several months.