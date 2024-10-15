Rs 9 crore storm drain ineffective, Trichy road turns into fishing spot

COIMBATORE: Despite officials spending Rs 9 crore to construct a stormwater channel on Trichy Road, rainwater and surplus water from Valankulam Tank flowed on the road, and fish were spotted in them.
As of Monday morning's 8 AM report, the Coimbatore district recorded a total rainfall of 626.93 mm, with an average of 27.26 mm. Of the 23 official weather stations in the district, Coimbatore South Taluk recorded the highest amount of rainfall, with 78 mm, and Anaimalai Taluk the lowest, with 1 mm.
The civic body constructed a 2.1 km long stormwater channel from Valankulam water body at Sungam junction to Sanganoor channel near the Alvernia School via Puliyakulam, Gandhi Nagar, Masala Layout, Olambus, and Ammankulam to prevent the roads in Sungam and Ramanathapuram from flooding during monsoon as the surplus water overflowing from water bodies were supposed to flow into Sanganoor canal through this drain as it is 1.2 metres wide, two metres deep and 13 metres slope. However, the results were disappointing despite spending Rs 9 crore, digging out one of the major NH roads and carrying out the construction works for several months.
G Subramanian from Ramanathapuram, said, “What is the purpose of spending crores of taxpayers’ money, digging the roads for months, blocking the traffic, and building a stormwater channel if it doesn’t get the job done? We, motorists, are distressed over navigating the waterlogged roads again despite the civic body promising a permanent solution. They should start giving a boat with fishing nets to each house in the area for our daily commute and catching fish from the water instead of building such drains.”
After the rain on Monday, fish were seen in the stagnated water on the Trichy Road. Sources said that the fish came from the surplus water that flowed from the Valankulam Tank. A few individuals from the nearby areas were also seen catching the fish and taking it along with them.
M Sivaguru Prabakaran, CCMC Commissioner, told TNIE, “Water was flowing in the Trichy Road’s stormwater channel as it had reached its full capacity. The drain was full and only the surplus water was overflowing onto the road. I have instructed the concerned officials to submit a detailed report on the matter and we are also checking if the water in the channel reversed due to any clogging at the end of the Sanganoor canal near the Alvernia School. The Sanganoor canal had got clogged due to the waste it had collected from across the city. We removed them immediately and ensured a free flow of water.”