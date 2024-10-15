Samsung workers likely to call off protests; decision to be taken after general body meeting on Wednesday

CHENNAI: Samsung workers are likely to call off their 37-day protest after the union’s general body meeting which is set to be held on Wednesday. A press release from the labour department stated that all striking workers will immediately call off the strike and return to work.
Tamil Nadu CITU general secretary A Soundararajan who met reporters after the second day of talks at the secretariat said that the talks ended amicably for everyone concerned and that a decision regarding the strike will be announced after the general body meeting on Wednesday morning.
The labour department press release stated that the management should ensure that there is no hostility towards the workers for having partaken in the strike and that the workers should cooperate with the management fully.
"The management will file a written reply to the charter of demands filed by the workers before the conciliation officer," the statement said.
The statement, however, made no mention of the union.
Asked about the recognition of the union that was among their primary demands, Soundararajan said that the recognition of the union by the management was never their demand and that it was enough that around 85% of the workers were on their side.
"As for the registration of the union, it will be decided by the court and we do not need the cooperation of anyone else," Soundararajan said.
He added that their primary demand was for representatives from Samsung management, who had initially refused to engage with the union, to discuss directly with them regarding their various demands.
"There is progress in this regard and since the ministers urged the management, communication channels are now open between us and them," Soundararajan said, adding that it will be announced after the general body meeting on Wednesday as to when the workers would return to work.