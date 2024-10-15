Samsung workers likely to call off protests; decision to be taken after general body meeting on Wednesday

CHENNAI: Samsung workers are likely to call off their 37-day protest after the union’s general body meeting which is set to be held on Wednesday. A press release from the labour department stated that all striking workers will immediately call off the strike and return to work.

Tamil Nadu CITU general secretary A Soundararajan who met reporters after the second day of talks at the secretariat said that the talks ended amicably for everyone concerned and that a decision regarding the strike will be announced after the general body meeting on Wednesday morning.

The labour department press release stated that the management should ensure that there is no hostility towards the workers for having partaken in the strike and that the workers should cooperate with the management fully.

"The management will file a written reply to the charter of demands filed by the workers before the conciliation officer," the statement said.

The statement, however, made no mention of the union.