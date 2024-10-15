Surplus water released from Pechiparai dam in Kanniyakumari

The collector further said that as water would be released to Kodayar river, it will flow via Kalial, Thirparappu, Muvattumugam, Kuzhithurai, and reach the sea at Thengapattanam. Hence, the people residing on the banks of Kodayar and Thamirabarani rivers, as well as tourists, should be on alert and avoid taking bath in the rivers, the press release said.



It may be noted that the water level of Chittar-I and Chittar-I dams stood at 14.1 ft and 14.2 ft, respectively, as against the total capacity of 18 ft each. Whereas, the water level of Pechiparai and Perunchani stood at 43.83 ft (48 feet) and 64 ft (77 ft), respectively. Further, the water level of Poigai remained at 14.8 ft (42 65 ft), Mambalathuraiyar at 50.03 ft (54.12 ft), and Mukkadal dam at 17.2 ft (25 ft).



While Chittar-I and Chittar-II dams received 27 cusecs and 57 cusecs inflow, respectively, Pechiparai and Perunchani received an inflow of 557 cusecs and 359 cusecs, respectively. According to the district fisheries department, safety measures are being taken, and fishermen and boat owners were constantly alerted about weather reports about the monsoon.