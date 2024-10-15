TN ministers meet Samsung protesters as stir resumes after three-day break

CHENNAI: After a break of three days for Ayudha pooja, the employees of the Samsung unit in Sriperumpudur resumed their protest on Monday, around 600 metres from their earlier protest site in Echoor village.

CITU members said they shifted the protest site after the Kancheepuram police denied them entry to the site. Though a pandal is yet to be raised at the new site, over 300 workers sat in protest until around 3 pm.

Meanwhile, another round of talks between representatives of CITU union, Samsung workers and the three designated Ministers – Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, MSME Minister TM Anbarasan and Labour Minister CV Ganesan – were held at the secretariat on Monday evening. The talks were still going on at the time of going to press.

Union representatives said apart from their existing demands, they also appealed to the ministers to quash the FIRs filed against around 10 of the Samsung workers during the course of the protests.