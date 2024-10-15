Two elephants electrocuted, tusker killed in infight in TN

Based on information from nearby grove owner, a team led by ATR Deputy Director K Bhargava Teja and K Gnanabalamurugan, Pollachi Forest Range Officer visited the grove. Bhargava Teja, Deputy Director of ATR told TNIE, “The power line was sagging.

We suspect one animal raised her trunk and came into contact with the live wire, and it fell on the other animal, killing both. This is the same grove that was checked by us and Tangedo officials recently.

As per Tangedco officials, the line had sagged due to heavy rainfall.” Forest sources said the age of the animals can be ascertained only after post mortem examination which is scheduled on Tuesday.

In the other incident, a 23-year-old tusker died due to infight in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). “There were tusk injuries on the dead animal’s neck, stomach, and shoulder. After postmortem examination, we left the carcass as feed for vultures and other animals,” said an official of MTR.