Brace for downpour; Depression to cross coast on October 17

CHENNAI: The northeast monsoon officially set in on Tuesday, and the well-marked low-pressure area intensified into a depression on Tuesday evening and is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Nellore near Chennai on October 17 morning.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next three days with extremely heavy rain at one or two places in the next two days, S Balachandran, Deputy Director General, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said.

A red alert has been issued for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts until Wednesday. The downpour is expected to intensify on Wednesday and subside from Thursday, the RMC said.

A public holiday has been declared on Wednesday for government offices and schools and colleges in Chennai, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts and Puducherry and Karaikal regions. Shops and commercial establishments will function as usual.

Private offices in Chennai have been advised to function with least number of employees or allow their staff to work from home. Holiday has been declared for schools on Wednesday in Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi districts.