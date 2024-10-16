Chennai Customs seize four Siamang Gibbons, 52 green iguanas from Malaysian passenger at airport

CHENNAI: In yet another exotic wildlife species trafficking bust, Chennai Customs officials seized four Siamang Gibbon monkeys and 52 green iguanas from a Malaysian passenger who landed at Chennai Airport from Kuala Lumpur on October 13.

On October 16, the Customs Department said that the Air Intelligence Officers acted on specific intelligence and intercepted a female Malaysian passenger.

The Customs Officers examined her baggage and detected wildlife species in it. The authorities from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) arrived at the airport to examine the wildlife species.

The exotic wildlife species were identified and certified as four Siamang Gibbon (Symphalangus syndactylus) ( an endangered species) and 52 Green Iguana (Iguana iguana). The seized animals are protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

In a swift follow-up action, the Air Customs Officers apprehended the person who was waiting to receive the smuggled exotic wildlife species.

Both the passenger and the receiver were arrested under the Customs Act and Wildlife Protection Act, 1962 and were remanded to judicial custody.

The exotic species were provided with food and water as per the advice of WCCB authorities and were deported back to their Country of Origin, Malaysia.

Sources informed that the animals were brought in to fuel the huge exotic species pet trade in the country.

Further investigation is on.