Chocked Ennore wetland leaves North Chennai residents in fear of flooding

CHENNAI: Members of the fishing community in Ennore have raised an alarm about the growing flood risk in North Chennai as a vigorous northeast monsoon is on cards.

In an open letter to the state government, fishers alleged the degradation of the Ennore wetland and tidal sections of the Kosasthalaiyar river has led to environmental decline, thereby increasing the frequency of flood in the Chennai metropolitan area.

The community traces the roots of the problem to unchecked industrial activity that began in the 1960s with the establishment of the first thermal power plant in Ennore.

In 2022, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the state government to notify the wetland and to remove 56.7 lakh metric tonnes of fly ash choking the Kosasthalaiyar river. The tribunal also directed the government to prepare a restoration plan for the wetland. However, the fishing community notes that no significant restoration efforts have been made on the ground.

On October 3, responding to a petition filed by an Ennore fisherman, the water resources department assured the NGT that it will begin removal of Kaaka Aazhi (the invasive mussel) from three sections of the river - Kattupalli, Athipattu and Puzhuthivakkam.

Environmental activist Durga Moorthy told TNIE the removal was carried only in one location, which is not enough. She said foreign ships docking at Kamarajar and L&T Ports have introduced invasive mussel species, which has infested local waters and further obstructed tidal flows. This, combined with industrial waste, has restricted boat movements and water flow, exacerbating the risk of floods.