CM Stalin has taken all measures ahead of monsoon, says Minister Moorthy

MADURAI: The Chief minister has taken several preventive measures and has advised all district collectors to immediately address issues related to the rain, said Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration Moorthi, after inspecting the TM Nagar Canal Breach in Madurai on Tuesday.

While addressing the media, Minister Moorthy said that the city corporation and WRD were taking immediate action towards solving the canal breach incidents in TM Nagar, and water was drained off in a day.

"Permanent action will be taken towards the construction of a concrete bunt. As much as 16 cm rain was received in a single day but the water was drained off in a day. The concerned department took action in a war-like manner.

All areas are being monitored by officials and ministers. The preparations to carry out preventive measures was initiated by the chief minister and deputy chief minister a week ago," he said and added that the state government would take action if any one was found encroaching water bodies.

Madurai District Monitoring Officer Arun Thamburaj along with the city corporation commissioner inspected development project works, which were carried out ahead of the monsoon.

Sources said, Madurai has been experiencing heavy rain for the past two days. All water bodies were filling up fast and the surplus water is being released through canals into the Vaigai River.

fficials inspected the Pandalkudi Canal near Alwarpuram, construction of a retaining wall in Sellur Panthalgudi Canal and rainwater drains in Kamarajar Road. The team also inspected ongoing works at Vandiyur tank.