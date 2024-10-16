DMK councillor brings buckets of garbage to grievance meeting in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: A DMK councillor of the Tirunelveli corporation arrived at the corporation office with buckets of garbage demanding authorities to remove the garbage in her area, at the grievance redressal meeting chaired by Mayor G Ramakrishnan on Tuesday.

Sources said that Councillor Indra Mani was accompanied by women residents of her ward carrying buckets filled with garbage. She expressed her frustration, and said that despite her repeated requests, the corporation officials had failed to send sanitation workers to clear the waste dumped in several locations in her ward. She further said that the uncleared garbage caused foul odour, distressing residents.

Sanitation workers staged a protest in the corporation office demanding an increase in their wage as per the schedule of rate released by the district administration. The mayor conducted talks and dispersed them, sources added.

Mayor Ramakrishnan assured that appropriate action would be taken to resolve the issue. In his petition, Councillor V Jeganathan requested additional garbage collection vehicles for Kakkan Nagar, Sangeetha Nagar and Annanagar. He demanded the appointment of valve operators to maintain the overhead water tank in Thimmarajapuram.

Councillor Kokilavani urged the authorities to carry out road repair works and clear the storm water drains before the onset of the monsoon season. She also requested authorities to construct new toilets at Renganathan school, and lay paver block roads at her ward, sources said.

Councillor Alla Pitchai requested installation of street lights in his ward, while Sahaya Juliet Mary asked for a compound wall around the drinking water valve at the Teachers' Colony area of her ward. In their petition, the management committee members of the Alagananeri Panchayat Union Primary School sought maintenance works in their school, sources added.

Sources further said that Jayapal of Manakavalampillai Nagar demanded completion of underground drainage work in his area. Representatives from the Tirunelveli District Primary Schools Association sought a sanitary certificate for their schools. In another petition, residents of Alagananeri requested the demolition of a damaged Anganwadi building and the construction of a new one.

The secretary of the Valluvar Environmental Protection and Consumer Awareness Foundation Ganesan, urged authorities to set up operational surveillance cameras at VOC Chidambaranar Street. Siva Subramanian from Ramayanpatti requested regular drinking water supply for his area.