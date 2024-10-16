Ex-ministers Kadambur Raju, Velumani booked for assaulting priest

THOOTHUKUDI: Former AIADMK ministers Kadambur C Raju and SP Velumani and 15 others were booked by Muthiahpuram police for assaulting a CSI Church priest here on Tuesday.

The complainant N Jegan (35), a priest at Madathuvillai near Arumuganeri, has been hospitalised at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Sources said that Jegan was driving a car towards Thoothukudi town on the Tiruchendur road around 12 pm on Tuesday. The former ministers, who were returning from Tiruchendur Murugan temple, were travelling to Thoothukudi and were escorted by seven cars.

The ministers’ car driver tried to overtake Jegan’s car between the narrow stretch of Palayakayal and Muthaiapuram. However, the priest did not give way for them to pass, which irked the politicians, said sources.

Jegan alleged that the former ministers blocked his car when he slowed down at Uppar Odai roundabout, got down and verbally abused him for not giving way. Subsequently, over 15 supporters of the ministers pulled him out and assaulted him.

Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan visited Jegan at the hospital and inquired about his health. Sources said that the ministers were heading to the party executive workers’ meeting.