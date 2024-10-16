Monitor water bodies and flood-prone areas in Kanniyakumari, says monitoring officer

KANNIYAKUMARI: In connection with the north-east monsoon preparedness measures, District Monitoring Officer Hanish Chhapra held a review meeting with District Collector R Alagumeena and officials at the collectorate in Nagercoil on Tuesday.

Hanish Chhapra instructed to monitor the areas around Pechiparai and Perunchani dams, low lying areas, rivers, tanks, channels and other water bodies. He also instructed to monitor areas affected by the Ockhi cyclone, including coastal villages.

Chhapra added that the water resources department and local bodies should coordinate to prevent breaches in rivers and tanks in case of flood.

Saying that due information should be provided to fishermen at sea, he said that shelters have to be provided to people and pregnant women living in flood prone areas, including their cattle, he said.

Hanish added that residents of severely flood prone areas such as Meenakshi Garden, and Ootuvazhmadam in Nagercoil, Kuzhithurai and Thamirabarani River areas, should be housed in shelters early on.

The officer said that precautionary measures should be taken to protect crops from the flood. People can inform rain and flood damages to the district control room number -- 1077, 04652-231077, 9384056205, he added.

Sources said that as surplus water was released from Pechiparai dam to the Kodayar, the water flow increased to Thirparappu Falls, resulting in a bathing ban at the falls.