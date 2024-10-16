Puducherry cyber police receive 30 complaints of extortion scams targeting parents of students

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Cyber Police have received 30 complaints of extortion scams targeting parents of school and college students.

Scammers are falsely accusing students of serious crimes, including gang rape, drug involvement, hawala transactions, and watching illicit content, to extort large sums of money from their unsuspecting parents, said Puducherry cyber police.

According to the police, parents are receiving threatening calls from individuals posing as officials from the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau, or Cyber Crime Police. These scammers falsely claim that their children have been arrested for these serious offences and are being held at a police station.

They further intimidate parents by telling them that the media is waiting outside, ready to publish their children’s identities, which could ruin their future. To add credibility, the criminals even simulate the sound of their children crying in the background, heightening the emotional distress.

The scammers then demand large sums of money, often asking parents to deposit funds into a specified bank account in exchange for their children's release from these fabricated charges. Many parents, fearful of the consequences and the threat of public humiliation, have fallen victim to these scams and sent money without verifying the authenticity of the claims.