Puducherry cyber police receive 30 complaints of extortion scams targeting parents of students

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Cyber Police have received 30 complaints of extortion scams targeting parents of school and college students.
Scammers are falsely accusing students of serious crimes, including gang rape, drug involvement, hawala transactions, and watching illicit content, to extort large sums of money from their unsuspecting parents, said Puducherry cyber police.
According to the police, parents are receiving threatening calls from individuals posing as officials from the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau, or Cyber Crime Police. These scammers falsely claim that their children have been arrested for these serious offences and are being held at a police station.
They further intimidate parents by telling them that the media is waiting outside, ready to publish their children’s identities, which could ruin their future. To add credibility, the criminals even simulate the sound of their children crying in the background, heightening the emotional distress.
The scammers then demand large sums of money, often asking parents to deposit funds into a specified bank account in exchange for their children's release from these fabricated charges. Many parents, fearful of the consequences and the threat of public humiliation, have fallen victim to these scams and sent money without verifying the authenticity of the claims.
So far, the Puducherry Cyber Police Station has received 30 complaints, with victims collectively losing up to Rs 20 lakhs to these extortionists. Investigations have revealed that many of the fraudulent calls originate from Pakistan and other foreign countries.
The Cyber Police are advising the public to remain vigilant and not to fall prey to such scams. They are urging parents to verify the information by contacting the school or college directly before taking any action. If anyone suspects they are being targeted by such a scam, they are encouraged to contact the Puducherry Cyber Police immediately.
The public is reminded to never transfer money based on unverified information received online or via phone calls. The Cyber Crime Wing has made its toll-free helpline available 24/7 at 1930 or 94892 05246 to assist victims and provide guidance while strongly advising everyone to stay alert and report suspicious activities.