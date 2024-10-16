Puducherry Government hikes financial assistance for persons with disabilities by Rs 1000

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has enhanced the financial assistance for persons with disabilities by Rs 1,000 from October, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy announced on Wednesday.

The revised financial aid will benefit over 21,329 recipients across the Union Territory, including those from Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam regions.

Under the revised scheme, beneficiaries who were previously receiving Rs 2,000 per month will now receive Rs 3,000. Similarly, those receiving Rs 2,500 will see their assistance increased to Rs 3,500, and those receiving Rs 2,700 will now get Rs 3,700. The highest level of financial aid, for those previously receiving Rs 3,800, will now be Rs 4,800.

This increase in financial support would be provided from November including assistance for the month of October. The Chief Minister stated that this move would result in an additional expenditure of Rs 2.13 crore per month for the government, amounting to Rs 25.59 crore annually.

In addition to the financial aid boost, the Chief Minister announced that family ration card holders would receive 10 kilograms of free rice and two kilograms of sugar for Deepawali, starting from October 21 through the Fair Price Shops (FPS) which would be reopened. Afterwards, the 10 kilogram of free rice distribution for Red card holders under the Free Rice Scheme will continue through these FPS outlets, with tenders already floated for the procurement of rice, he said.

The administration has also commenced the process of enumerating all temple properties, with the aim of completing the process soon. The details will be published once the enumeration is finalised, according to the Chief Minister.