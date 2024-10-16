Steps on to fill teaching staff vacancies in law colleges: TN government

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government, on Tuesday, told the Madras High Court that necessary action has been taken to fill the vacancies of teaching faculties in government-run law colleges in the state.

The submission was made by Advocate General (AG) PS Raman before Justice Battu Devanand when a petition seeking the appointment of faculties in law colleges came up for hearing.

The AG said communication has been sent to the Teachers Recruitment Board for initiating the appointment process. The board has sought certain explanations which will be furnished by Wednesday. Subsequently, recruitment notifications will be issued.

Recording the submission, the judge posted the matter to October 21.

During the previous hearing, the judge raised concerns over the lack of adequate teaching faculties in the government-run law colleges in the state and summoned the law secretary to appear before the court. Accordingly, the law secretary appeared before the court on Wednesday.

The judge noted that 19 out of 20 sanctioned posts of associate professors are lying vacant while nine associate professors are working in the upgraded posts. As far as assistant professor posts are concerned, 70 out of 206 posts are vacant as of now. He had also commented that it was better to close down the colleges if the government was not able to appoint teaching faculties.