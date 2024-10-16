TN Police Cyber Crime Wing takes down fake website posing as National Cybercrime Reporting Portal

CHENNAI: The Cyber Patrolling Team of Cyber Crime Wing, Tamil Nadu has identified a website posing as the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP). The content of the website shows “YOUR COMPUTER HAS BEEN BLOCKED” and it has a payment details column which can capture sensitive financial information such as “Card details, Expiry Date and CVV”, an official release by the wing said on Wednesday.

The reported website (https://infaulwnmx.cyou/) identified by the team has an inbuilt setting to make itself go into fullscreen mode with a voiceover at the back saying, “Your computer has been blocked because you have seen some pornographic contents”.

They cheat the public by displaying a fine of INR 30,290 with IPC Sections. By this way, they make them pay using credit cards and capture those details which are later used to swindle the money, the release said.

Based on the report, swift action was taken and a notice as per the IT rules 2021,was sent to the domain registrar based in Hong Kong, China to block the fraudulent website and the illegal website was taken down immediately.